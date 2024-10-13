Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 291,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 706.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Zurich Insurance Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $608.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $577.30 and a 200-day moving average of $539.52. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $613.87.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

