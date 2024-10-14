1,299 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,988,000 after purchasing an additional 66,912 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

