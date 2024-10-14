1,302 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $186.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

