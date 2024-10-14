1,370 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Herc by 185.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 110,922 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth $8,667,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $4,556,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $166.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

