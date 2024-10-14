2,087 Shares in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

NYSE:ECAT opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3016 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

