2,145 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,145 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,778,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of -283.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $101.01.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

