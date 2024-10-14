2,893 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

APTV stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $99.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

