3,300 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 154.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 47,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Ingredion stock opened at $133.41 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $138.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,046 shares of company stock worth $3,482,626 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

