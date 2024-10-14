3,327 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,327 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shopify by 49.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,386,000 after buying an additional 2,102,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 214.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.97.

Shopify Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $83.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

