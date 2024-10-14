3,549 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $58.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

