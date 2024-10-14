37,020 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 35.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 13.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 128,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $17.73 on Monday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

