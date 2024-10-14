3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in 3M were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in 3M by 19.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $134.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

