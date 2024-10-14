4,089 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.6 %

UAL stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.