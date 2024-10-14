457 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 22.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after buying an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $521.22 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $524.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.29.

Get Our Latest Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.