4,798 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

GLW stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

