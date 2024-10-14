5,306 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,543,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Roblox Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $48.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

