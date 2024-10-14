6,100 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SG. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SG stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,744.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,044,255.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,720 in the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

