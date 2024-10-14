741 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $342.83 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.