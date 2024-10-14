900 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 52.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,836. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.2 %

RNR stock opened at $275.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.14. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.24 and a 12 month high of $283.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 40.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

