Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,900 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 2,563,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Advantage Energy stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

