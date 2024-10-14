Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,746,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Align Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Align Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 707,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $222.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.27. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

