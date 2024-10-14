Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

