American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.18 on Monday. American Aires has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

