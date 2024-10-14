American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $276.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $277.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.17.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

