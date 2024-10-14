American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

