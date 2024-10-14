APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in APA were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get APA alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.23. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.