Apella Capital LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,951,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

