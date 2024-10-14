AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,412 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

