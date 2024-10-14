Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 29,720.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 884,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 868,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,716,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

