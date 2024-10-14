Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $193,000 Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

