Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $242,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in PG&E by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

