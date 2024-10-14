Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

