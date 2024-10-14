Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 233,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7,173.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

