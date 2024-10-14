Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,058 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,868,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after purchasing an additional 283,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,309,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,829,000 after buying an additional 198,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,181,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 72.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 691,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VGR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

