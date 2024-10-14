AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,182.33.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,129.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,130.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,006.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $46.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.