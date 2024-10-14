Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of AXTA opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

