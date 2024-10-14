Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 69.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $101.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $170.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

