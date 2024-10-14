Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,392 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $182,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

