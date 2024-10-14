Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,274 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1,139.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $65.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

