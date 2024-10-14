Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 396 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 119,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $149.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $156.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.