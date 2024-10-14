Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Up 0.2 %
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $24.95.
