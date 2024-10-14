Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

