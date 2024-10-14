Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,397 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 65,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 268,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 68,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.97 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

