Brookstone Capital Management Has $557,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

