Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

