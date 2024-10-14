Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,175 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.73.

FTAI stock opened at $146.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $147.77.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

