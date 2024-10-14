Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 417 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 557.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 668.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,891.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

