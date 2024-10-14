Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $155.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

