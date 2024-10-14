Brookstone Capital Management Sells 21,070 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after buying an additional 1,842,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

