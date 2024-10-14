Brookstone Capital Management Sells 717 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

